Royce & Associates LP Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.