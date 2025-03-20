Royce & Associates LP Purchases 91,786 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.14% of DHI Group worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in DHI Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of DHX opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of 175.18 and a beta of 1.08. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $39,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

