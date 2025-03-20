Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.