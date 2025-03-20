Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 256,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

