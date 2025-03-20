Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 154,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ryde Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,257. Ryde Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.
Ryde Group Company Profile
