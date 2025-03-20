Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £326.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.01. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.39).

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

