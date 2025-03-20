Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Safe and Green Development Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SGD stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Get Safe and Green Development alerts:

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.