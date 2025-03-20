Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Safe and Green Development Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SGD stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
