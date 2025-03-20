Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SFC opened at C$7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.54. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

