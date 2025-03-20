Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SFC opened at C$7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.54. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20.
About Sagicor Financial
