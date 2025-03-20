Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

