Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.