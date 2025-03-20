Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1133995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBH

Sally Beauty Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $868.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.