Samsara (IOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2025 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Samsara Stock Down 0.7 %

IOT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 3,412,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,277 shares of company stock worth $70,158,166 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Samsara by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

