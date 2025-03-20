Samsara (IOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2025 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – Samsara is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Samsara Stock Down 0.7 %
IOT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 3,412,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.
Insider Activity at Samsara
In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,277 shares of company stock worth $70,158,166 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
