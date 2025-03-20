San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42. 650,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 494,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
