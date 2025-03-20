San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,581,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 525,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.10 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.