Sandy Spring Bank Has $42.28 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after acquiring an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

