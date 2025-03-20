Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

