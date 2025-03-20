Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
IWB opened at $310.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.61 and its 200 day moving average is $322.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 1000 ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.