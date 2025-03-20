Sandy Spring Bank Sells 928 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.65 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

