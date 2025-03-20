Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.32.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $603.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,710.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $719.54 and its 200 day moving average is $653.69. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in HubSpot by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

