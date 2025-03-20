Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director David V. Hedley III Sells 302 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director David V. Hedley III sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $22,785.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,613.80. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of SANM stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Sanmina announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
