Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Purchases £9,750 in Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider John Waters bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.68) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,683.75).

Shares of LON SVS opened at GBX 977 ($12.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62. Savills plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($11.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,026.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,075.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Savills (LON:SVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 23.10 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Savills’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

