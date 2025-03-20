Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

Shares of SCHL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

