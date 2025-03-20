Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 88.95%.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance
Shares of LON ATR opened at GBX 469.05 ($6.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 1-year low of GBX 420.01 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.50).
About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.
