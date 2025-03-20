Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.