Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.31.

ATD stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,772. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$65.95 and a 52-week high of C$85.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

