SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Announces Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ SLS remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 537,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,358. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

