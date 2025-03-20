Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSS. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.