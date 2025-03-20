Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Update

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 899,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sharps Technology Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. Sharps Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78.
Institutional Trading of Sharps Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSS. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Sharps Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.
About Sharps Technology
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
