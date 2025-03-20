Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.73 ($0.41), with a volume of 20849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

Shearwater Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.78. The company has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Shearwater Group

In other Shearwater Group news, insider Jonathan David Hall purchased 13,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £4,995 ($6,497.98). Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

