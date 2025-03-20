Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Hostelworld Group Price Performance
Shares of HSW stock traded up GBX 3.54 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 128.54 ($1.67). 137,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,560. The company has a market cap of £193.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.90. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.43.
About Hostelworld Group
