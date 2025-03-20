Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Shares of HSW stock traded up GBX 3.54 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 128.54 ($1.67). 137,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,560. The company has a market cap of £193.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.90. Hostelworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

