Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 16.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.