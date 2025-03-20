Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 16.5%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.3 %
Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Algernon Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.