Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Increases By 20.0%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,941,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,451,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.5 days.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of APYRF opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
