Short Interest in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Declines By 17.8%

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CPBI opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares
About Central Plains Bancshares
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.
