Short Interest in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Declines By 17.8%

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CPBI opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

About Central Plains Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPBI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares by 1,436.5% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 307,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 287,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

