Short Interest in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Drops By 17.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.5 %

CBRL stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

