Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Decreases By 13.5%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.70 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

