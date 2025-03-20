Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Decreases By 13.5%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.70 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
