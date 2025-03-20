Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 21.1%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 847,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLH stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. DLH has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLH will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

