Short Interest in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Expands By 22.2%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $88.18 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $91.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

