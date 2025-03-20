Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases By 16.0%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 290,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 192,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,507. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.