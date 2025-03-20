Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases By 16.0%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 290,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 192,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,507. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

