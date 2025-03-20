Short Interest in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Declines By 17.7%

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NBBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,567. The stock has a market cap of $786.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. NB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

In other news, Director Hope Pascucci bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,589.75. The trade was a 53,333.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. The trade was a 3.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $803,035. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in NB Bancorp by 375.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

