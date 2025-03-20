Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 19.2%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

