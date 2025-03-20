Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 19.2%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.08.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.