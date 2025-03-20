Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Declines By 17.2%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONBPP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

