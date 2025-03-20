Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Expands By 17.6%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

PSET traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal Quality ETF by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 277,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

