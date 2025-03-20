Short Interest in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Rises By 19.4%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,862 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQQQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

