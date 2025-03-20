Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rises By 17.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.
About Raia Drogasil
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Raia Drogasil
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.