Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rises By 17.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.