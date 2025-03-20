Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Expands By 17.5%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 38,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

