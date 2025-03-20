Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 19.1%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.2 %

STRT opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

