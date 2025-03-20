Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Drops By 18.2%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of Taisei stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Taisei has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

