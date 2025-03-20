SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Announces Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.21 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.
SigmaRoc Price Performance
Shares of SRC opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.22. SigmaRoc has a 1-year low of GBX 61.70 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.90 ($1.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SigmaRoc news, insider David Barrett purchased 142,000 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £95,140 ($123,767.40). 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SigmaRoc
SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.
