Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

