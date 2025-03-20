Signaturefd LLC Buys 128 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 94,054 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 67,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 139,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.15 and a 12 month high of $145.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.