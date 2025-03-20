Signaturefd LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 149,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Aegon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 114,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 65.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aegon by 41,167.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

