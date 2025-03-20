Signaturefd LLC Has $883,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after purchasing an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after buying an additional 587,947 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

